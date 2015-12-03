UGA: Mark Richt won't coach Dawgs in bowl game

Georgia head coach Mark Richt celebrates with fans after derating Missouri 9-6 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) - In another day of drama from between the hedges, former UGA head coach Mark Richt will not coach the team in their upcoming bowl game.

The school's athletic association tweeted that Bryan McClendon has been named the interim head coach and will coach the team in the bowl game.

Bryan McClendon has been named the interim head coach and will coach Georgia in the bowl game. pic.twitter.com/dLHCm8kA3q — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) December 3, 2015

"I've asked Bryan to assume all administrative duties of the head coach," UGA athletics director Greg McGarity said. "This will be the least disruptive option for our players and staff as they begin preparations for our bowl game."

In a statement released by the athletic department, Richt made the decision and informed the team on Thursday.

According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, Richt was emotional when telling his players, saying he intended to coach them in the bowl game and wanted to take a year off.

Per source, Richt became very emotional and told players he had all intentions of coaching them in bowl game and then take a year off. #UGA — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 3, 2015

On Wednesday, multiple media reports indicated that Richt had been hired as the next head coach of the University of Miami (FL), his alma mater. Richt could be announced as the new head coach as early as Friday.

Richt, 55, who went 145-51 in 15 seasons at UGA, was fired on Nov. 29.

On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported that Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart, a UGA alum, will be named the next head coach.

