Miss America stands up to bullies, fights 'negative words' on social media

Betty Cantrell, who was crowned Miss America earlier this year, posted a positive post to her social media on Thursday.

In the post, Cantrell says that no one is above having negative criticisms hurled at them, but everyone can stand up to the bullies and practice body positivity.

Cantrell, 20, posted a picture of herself with the words "poor speaker," "too big," "not pretty," "too skinny," "average singer" and "not smart" on the picture - with "100% unstoppable" at the bottom.

"Negative words...I am Miss America and hear it, too," she wrote. "Don't let negative words get you down. Always embrace and love who you are, and be unstoppable! #HealthyChildrenStrongAmerica #StopBullyingNow #AntiBullying #loveyourself."

Much in line with her pageant platform "Healthy Children, Healthy America," the aspiring Broadway performer's stance on anti-bullying is right in line other celebrities' fight against cyber-bullying and body positivity.

