Reports muddle Auburn DC Muschamp's future

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - At the end of a crazy week for college football, Will Muschamp has been the talk of the SEC, and multiple reports are muddying the uncertainty of many vacant jobs in the SEC.

One report on Friday indicated that Muschamp resigned, as reported by David Pingalore of WKMG Local 6 in Orlando.

Sources telling me former Gator head coach will Muschamp now with #auburn has resigned — david pingalore (@pingnews6) December 4, 2015

To combat that, AU sources to AuburnTigers.com says Muschamp hasn't resigned, and is still with the team.

Source at Auburn confirms to https://t.co/mwltIQY44p that Will Muschamp has not resigned as of a few minutes ago. — Jason Caldwell (@ITATJason) December 4, 2015

Muschamp, 44, is in his second stint as the Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator, is rumored to be in talks in at least three different jobs.

WIS-TV in Columbia, SC reported on Friday that Muschamp has reached out to former South Carolina standout running back Marcus Lattimore to possibly be on a coaching staff should he become the head coach there.

Media reports indicate that Muschamp could: become the next head of the South Carolina Gamecocks, reunite with his former Georgia Bulldogs teammate Kirby Smart and become the defensive coordinator there, or become the defensive coordinator at Alabama.

He is currently in the first year of a three-year, $5.1 million deal as the Tiger's defensive coordinator.

All signs continue to point to Will Muschamp as the next coach at South Carolina. Not done yet, though. #Gamecocks — JC Shurburtt (@jcshurburtt) December 3, 2015

But Muschamp isn't the only person interviewing in Columbia: aside from the interim head coach Shawn Elliot, the Gamecocks are also reportedly interested in Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez, according to FOX Sports college football reporter Bruce Feldman. The school is also interested in Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

The job was left to the interim coach when former head coach Steve Spurrier resigned midseason.

Muschamp was formerly the head coach of the Florida Gators from 2011 to 2014, where he finished with a record of 28-21. He was also the defensive coordinator at the University of Texas under Mack Brown. During his time in Austin, he was named the "head coach in waiting." He was also on Nick Saban's coaching staffs at LSU and in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins.

Smart is reportedly going to become the next head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, but a formal announcement can't be made until after the SEC Championship Game, when the no. 2-ranked Crimson Tide take on the no. 17-ranked Florida Gators on Saturday in Atlanta.

Several reports on Thursday indicated that Smart wouldn't join the Dawgs anytime soon. As one of the top 4 in the College Football Playoff bracket, the Crimson Tide would need all hands on deck, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban would not let Smart go until the Tide was done with their season.

Smart, a former UGA defensive player, is set to replace Mark Richt. Richt, 55, and the Bulldogs parted ways after 15 seasons on Nov. 27. Richt will be announced as the next head coach at his alma mater, the University of Miami (FL) on Friday.

