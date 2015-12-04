Holiday events happening in Uptown Columbus

(WTVM) – Columbus and Phenix City showcased some holiday cheer in their events this weekend.

Uptown Columbus kicked off off the weekend with their Broadway Holiday events, which will include appearances from the Coca-Cola Polar Bears, Christmas caroling, lighting the Christmas tree and many other fun activities. There will also be hot chocolate and candy canes. The event was on Friday, Dec. 4 from 6:30 p.m. from 8:30 p.m. located at the 1100 block of Broadway.

On Saturday, Dec. 5 starting at 8:45 a.m., the Children’s Miracle Network at Midtown Medical Center and Country’s Barbecue hosted its the annual 16th Annual Reindeer Run for kids. The Reindeer Run was open to children in grades Pre-K through eighth grade. It started at 9 a.m. at Country’s Barbecue, located at 1329 Broadway.

Also on Saturday Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. there was a Bi-City Christmas Parade, which began on Colin Powell Parkway in Phenix City, down Broad Street and ended on the corner of Broadway and 19th Street. The parade showcased marching bands, commercial floats, clowns, horses and so much more.

Did you participate in any of these events? Send us your pictures at pix@wtvm.com to be featured in our holiday slideshow!

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.