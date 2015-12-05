Family members mourn the loss of Bernard Dr. murder victim

A Phenix City father of three was shot and killed, and now the family is asking why.

Columbus police are now investigating the city's 16th murder this year. The latest happened Friday, Dec. 4 in South Columbus.

Family members say Demetrius Williams, 32, was a family man, that leaves behind a wife and three young daughters ranging in age from five months to eight years old.

His sister, mother and other family members gathered at a home in Phenix City, mourning his untimely death.

"He was a good person, everybody that he hung around with. He always had their back. He never just left them out there like that. For them to kill my brother like that. It ain't sitting good with me," said Williams's sister Beyuneka Williams.

Columbus police say they were called to Mellon Street and Bernard Drive, where Williams was found suffering from with multiple gunshots wounds at 11:17 p.m.

Family members say they don't know why Williams was in the but his wife says he lives in Phenix City.

Willams' sister says nothing will be the same without her big brother.

"I miss you so much. I wish you wasn't even over there. I'm so numb. These kids going to miss you. Mama miss you, everybody miss you man," said Williams.

Demetrius Williams's wife says Sept. 30 was their first wedding anniversary and that he was a good person with a big heart.

After the shooting, Williams was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police have not given a motive for the shooting. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Roger Lee Thomas for the Williams's murder.

If anyone has information about this crime, you're asked to call Columbus Police at (706) 653-3400.

