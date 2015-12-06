Former President Carter says cancer is 'gone' at Sunday school

PLAINS, GA (WTVM) - According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Former President Jimmy Carter said his cancer is "gone."

The 39th President of the United States reportedly said that during Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains on Sunday.

A Carter family friend and church member confirmed the report to the AJC. Carter said the latest MRI scan taken by his doctor detected no cancer.

In a statement released by the Carter Center on Sunday, Former President Carter said: "My most recent MRI brain scan did not reveal any signs of the original cancer spots nor any new ones. I will continue to receive regular 3-week immunotherapy treatments of pembrolizumab."

President Carter, 91, has been out and about since revealing that melanoma had spread from his liver to four spots on his brain on Aug. 20.

Doctors restricted his travel outside of the U.S., but he still remains an active participant with Habitat for Humanity, helping with a project in Memphis in October.

Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, told the Atlanta Press Club on Dec. 3 that his grandfather is doing well.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.