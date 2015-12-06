UGA, Penn State to meet in TaxSlayer Bowl on Jan. 2 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UGA, Penn State to meet in TaxSlayer Bowl on Jan. 2

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(WTVM) - The 2015 bowl schedule is revealed and the Georgia Bulldogs will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the TaxSlayer Bowl. 

The BIG 10-SEC matchup will take place in Jacksonville, FL at EverBank Field on Jan. 2., 2016 at noon on ESPN. 

Penn State finished 7-5 with three-straight losses to Top 25 teams in 2015. 

The Dawgs, with three major losses to conference opponents this year, try to go for 10 wins after a rocky year that say them as the pre-season SEC East champs and ranked in the top 10 this year. 

In the storied histories of both teams, UGA and Penn State have only met once: a 27-23 Penn State victory in the 1983 Sugar Bowl. 

The Bulldogs have made four previous trips to the Jacksonville bowl game. Georgia and Maryland tied, 20-20, in 1948; the ‘Dogs defeated North Carolina, 7-3, in 1971; Georgia defeated Michigan State, 34-27, in 1989; and the Bulldogs suffered a 24-19 loss to Nebraska in 2014.

The Bulldogs will be making their 51st overall and 19th consecutive appearance in a bowl game. Georgia currently has a 28-19-3 record in bowls.

For more information on the bowl, including tickets and fan information, click here

Additional SEC teams on the 2015-16 bowl schedule include: 

  • Goodyear Cotton Bowl (North Texas) – Alabama vs. Michigan State – Dec. 31 – 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT – ESPN
  • Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans) – Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma State – Jan. 1 – 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT – ESPN
  • Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl (Orlando) – Florida vs. Michigan – Jan.  1 – 1 p.m. ET / Noon CT – ABC
  • AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl (Houston) – LSU vs. Texas Tech – Dec. 29 – 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT – ESPN
  • Belk Bowl (Charlotte) – Mississippi State vs. North Carolina State – Dec. 30 – 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT – ESPN
  • Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Nashville) – Texas A&M vs. Louisville – Dec. 30 – 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT – ESPN
  • Outback Bowl (Tampa) – Tennessee vs. Northwestern – Jan. 1 – noon ET / 11 a.m. CT – ESPN2
  • TaxSlayer Bowl (Jacksonville) – Georgia vs. Penn State – Jan. 2 – noon ET / 11 a.m. CT – ESPN
  • AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis) – Arkansas vs. Kansas State – Jan. 2 – 3:20 p.m. ET / 2:20 pm CT – ESPN
  • Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham) – Auburn vs. Memphis – Dec. 30 – noon ET / 11 a.m. CT – ESPN

