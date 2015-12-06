Nonprofit provides toys to thousands in Columbus

Just weeks before Christmas, kids in the Columbus area have an extra gift thanks to a nonprofit organization.

At least a thousand people and their families packed the Shirley Winston Recreation Center in Columbus Sunday to enjoy free giveaways.

Reach 4 Your Dreamz and their media partner, 98.3 The Beat wanted to give people something to smile about just weeks before Christmas.

"We want to make sure that anyone who might want to come out as a family or if they are in need to get a Sunday dinner and then they're kids are able to get a toy," said Gwenetta Wright, the president of Reach 4 Your Dreamz.

During the seventh annual toy giveaway and Christmas Dinner sponsored by the nonprofit organization, families were able to enjoy a free home-cooked meal and games, music and every child received a free toy. There were enough for at least a 1,000 kids, but there were some difficulties to make that happen.

"This year I had to come out of my pocket and donate to the organization. We got a little bit of donations from Toys for Tots which really helped us," said Wright.

The Arc of Greater Columbus stepped in to help at the last minute.

"I heard Gwenetta's cry on Facebook through one of my friends and I decided we got to do something about that. Children in this town need toys. Disabilities or not. Some of our board, we went shopping and we came up 30 toys and we brought them over last night and we were so pleased to participate," said Carolyn Golden, president of Arc of Greater Columbus.

The Columbus Barbers United, made up of seven different barber shops with about 25 members, also gave 50 free haircuts to children at the event.

