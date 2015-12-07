Pets as presents? Holiday adoptions spiking in the Valley

Lets face it, puppies popping out of Christmas boxes make for great YouTube and social media material, but after the tree comes down and the excitement wears off, are those puppies in the right home?

A lot of children have dreamed of their Christmas presents barking, but the decision shouldn't be made last minute.

"It helps to really think about in advance, what you're looking for, what your lifestyle is, and get a pet that matches," said Bobbi Yeo, Executive Director of Paws Humane.



Managers at Paws in Columbus say they typically see a spike in adoptions in the month of December, and this year is no different, with 48 cats and dogs already out the door with new families this past week alone.



"A lot of people are taking a few days off, even a week off, it's a great time to introduce a new pet to the household," said Yeo.



Research supports this popular holiday present, with 86 percent of animals gifted this time of year staying in their new home, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The study also shows 96 percent of people who received pets as gifts thought it either increased or had no impact on their love or attachment to that pet.



While many have already found homes, shelter employees explain they still have about 70 animals at any given time, ready to find forever homes.

On Monday, leaders with the Community Foundation celebrated their 100 millionth dollar donation to community efforts by presenting Paws with a check.

"A lot of our donors are interested in animal welfare," said Betsy Covington with the organization.

The new donation could help Paws care for furry friends who don't make it to forever homes this Christmas.

Paws Humane also has a Christmas tree set up with ornaments detailing items the shelter needs, so if you can't bring one home with you, you can still help make Christmas special for the animals this year.

To learn more about Paws Humane, visit their official website at this link.



