Columbus leaders delay giving the green light for TADs at council Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Atlanta attempted it and was successful. Atlantic Station, a neighborhood on the northeastern edge of Midtown features a shop-eat-live-here concept - a direct result of TADs or Tax Allocation Districts.

Now, thanks to voters giving the thumbs up, Columbus is on the cusp of reinvigorating slummy, blighted or under developed areas. The Liberty District which includes the Liberty Theater on 8th Street, is one of several areas that have been designated as possible TADs in the Fountain City.

The building originated in 1924 with acclaimed entertainers such as Lena Horne, Marian Anderson and Ella Fitzgerald gracing the stage over the years along with big bands like Cab Calloway and Duke Ellington.

Now long-time community leader Robert Anderson is heading up the Liberty District’s restoration project. He said expansion plans include extending the district from portions of Victory Drive near the Civic Center to the old Claflin School and Metropolitan Baptist Church on 5th Avenue.

The move follows a failed attempt to renovate the Liberty District two years ago that sparked controversy among the Liberty District stakeholders and city leaders.

Richard Bishop, Executive Director of Uptown Columbus is also leading the way in creating TADs in the Broadway area.

Columbus city leaders hit the brakes on approving any TADS at Monday's City Council Meeting. Councilor Judy Thomas said she wants to make sure the baseline for collecting taxes in these areas over the next 10 to 25 years is accurate.

“Our tax assessor and our tax commissioner is telling us we are not there yet,” added Thomas.

City Village which comprises of Bibb City on Second Avenue and the Fort Benning Technology Park are other possible TADS pending approval by city council.

Council postponed approving the TADs until the first quarter of 2016.

