Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity helps organizations to keep Columbus warm

It may be warm outside now, but a local fraternity wants to make sure those in need have a coat handy for when does it get colder.

We followed members of the Columbus chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity as they delivered coats and jackets to some deserving organizations Friday evening.

"You have to pay it forward. We're blessed to have the things that we have and if you can go to these organizations, you can see those that are in need," said Ron Akers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

The 80 coats are the result of The Columbus Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity coat drive held a week ago. Now they are dividing the coats to give to the Valley Rescue Mission and the House of Mercy.

"It'll be just a few days before we are needing these coats. We have lots of men, women and children who come to the Valley Rescue Mission who have only the things are wearing at that time and so these coats and jackets will be used by those who are homeless," said Rhonda Mobley, said President and CEO of the Valley Rescue Mission.

Valley Rescue Mission sees an average of 15 families daily in need of a variety of items. They says it's the community that helps them to provide for others.

"Valley Rescue Mission doesn't receive government funding and we are not a United Way agency so we rely heavily upon the community to provide gifts and contributions" said Mobley.

House of Mercy in Columbus also received coats.

"I said 'Thank you Lord, Thank you Father'. He knows what we stand in need of," said Johanne Harris, Executive Director of House of Mercy.

The organization will use the coats as part of another giveaway.

"These coats are right on time because we are getting ready to give away 560 bags of toys on Saturday the 19 and we'll be able to give a child a coat," said Harris.

The two organizations were able to receive 40 coats each. During the summer months, Alpha Phi Alpha provides fans to give as donations.

