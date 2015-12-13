Tipsy Taxi offering free rides to prevent DUI violations during holidays

More than 10,000 people in 2013 were killed because of drunk driving and even more than that were injured, according to MADD.

A treatment facility is hoping to decrease those numbers right here in the Chattahoochee Valley. For the second year, Bradford Health Services is offering those who may need a ride home after a night of drinking.

To prevent DUI's, Bradford Health Services is bringing back Tipsy Taxi.

"We gave out 101 rides last year. This year we hope to reach more people to get drunk drivers off the streets so we can help our community out," said community representative Rebecca Watkins.

The organization, based in Birmingham, AL with locations in Columbus and throughout the southeast, treats alcoholism and drug addiction for teens and adults. They say saving lives is their responsibility.

DUI violations and deaths go up during the holiday season, more than any other time of the year.

"Thirty deaths happen each day during the holiday season due to drunk driving. So whether that's either the passenger, the driver or someone of another car. That's a lot per day. I think it almost doubles," said Watkins.

To make Tipsy Taxi happen, Bradford is partnering with Radio-Co Op to take drivers home from any bar or restaurant in Columbus, Phenix City and some parts of Fort Benning.

"Make sure that the general managers and the people that are going to be operating the bars, nightclubs and restaurants here in town will know that the service is there so that if they see someone stumbling, about to get in there car or having too much to drink," said Watkins.

The free community service is available from Dec. 21- Jan. 1 during the hours of 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. You can find out more by clicking here.

Watkins will begin posting drunk driving statistics on the Tipsy Taxi Facebook page. To reach Tipsy Taxi, call (706)-649-3075.

