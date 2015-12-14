UPDATE: Suspect named in Floyd Rd. armed robbery; 3 shot

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A suspect is hospitalized and another is on the run after three people were shot during a robbery on Monday just before 11:30 a.m.

The shooting happened at Garden Fresh Produce, located at 1908 Floyd Rd., according to CPD.

According to police, the store owner and another person at the store were struggling with the two suspects when one of the suspects fired their weapon several times, injuring two store associates and a suspect.

The wounded suspect was held until police arrived and second suspect fled on foot. The injured were taken to Midtown Medical for treatment and their conditions are not available at this time.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Wayne Rolf, 28, and charges against Rolf are pending as the investigation continues.



If anyone has any information concerning this incident is asked to contact Robbery/Homicide detectives at (706)-653-3400 or Sergeant Harvey Hatcher directly at (706)-225-4259.

The ambulance carrying the suspect collided with an SUV at 10th and 17th Street, causing an accident while heading towards the hospital. No one was hurt during the collision.

Columbus police are now searching for additional suspects that got away during the robbery incident.

