Christmas comes early for hospitalized kids in Columbus

Christmas came early Monday for kids at the Midtown Medical Center's Children hospital with a special toy give-away.

Long-time community member Sharon Bunn gave $1,000 worth of toys to children seeking medical treatment in Columbus. This marks the third year Bunn has made the quest to brighten smiles during the holiday season.

Bunn transformed into one of Santa's helpers and passed out gift bags Monday afternoon.

"It's a special time when I come up and see those sad little faces being in the hospital, and when I walk in the room they just brighten up like a sunshine, they're so happy to see me, and that just makes my Christmas," Bunn explained.

She encourages everyone to buy a toy this year and donate it to any organization still collecting gifts, saying the experience will make both a child and your Christmas.

