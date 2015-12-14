Sandy Hook mass shooting inspires kindness in Alabama

Monday, Dec. 14 marks the third anniversary of the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that claimed 26 lives.

Six educators were killed and 20 children died on this day in Newtown, CT.



Daniel Barden’s family remembered him Monday in a tribute they made on Facebook. Daniel was one of the 20 children killed three years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary alongside six of their educators, A loss so devastating it was felt all the way in Lee County, AL.



“After the shootings at Sandy Hook I decided I needed to do something because I was affected so much I have a young son," said Warren Tidwell, founder of 26 Acts of Kindness. "So I decided to start a movement that would encourage 26 intentional acts of kindness.”



Tidwell says each one of the 26 Act of Kindness represents one of the 26 lives that was lost at Sandy Hook.



“It was started at a Publix supermarket in Auburn, AL and it traveled all around the world,” Tidwell said.

He also said the first act of kindness included his son, his wife and himself giving a box of chocolates to a woman at the grocery store.

Over the course of the three years since its inception, it has inspired people all over the world to do some of the nicest things for strangers.



“From the smallest things like leaving coins taped to gumballs for kids. Just little sweet things that people would do like sponsoring scholarships, paying

for teachers' vacations, the list goes on and on,” says Tidwell.



With more than 90,000 likes on Facebook, it’s safe to say Tidwell has inspired far more than just 26 acts of kindness.



“It reinforced my belief that most people are good and decent people and reformed my faith in humanity,” Tidwell said.



If you want to join the movement, you can find ideas on the 26 Acts of Kindness Facebook page.

