Browser extension acts like Death Star on 'Star Wars' spoilers

(WTVM) - With the highly-anticipated debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens just days away, fans of the franchise are scrambling to stop spoilers from crowding their social media feeds.

But fear not - there is a Google Chrome web extension for that.

"Force Block: The Star Wars spoiler blocker" helps Chrome users stop their inconsiderate friends from ruining the seventh installment of the franchise, being released on Thursday.

"Block pages containing spoilers from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with smart pattern detection and a white list for false alarms," the description says.

How it works: If confronted with the title of the film or anything about the movie, a splash screen with Star Wars quotes pops up.

It might not work for people who are sick of the full force of Star Wars integration in everything consumable from movie trailers to bags of fruit, but it could stop people from yelling at their friends on social media.

If you're into reviews, here's one from the star-studded Hollywood premier on Monday night.

You can find the blocker extension by clicking here.

