AL State Superintendent celebrates innovation in Phenix City

Alabama State School Superintendent Dr. Tommy Bice paid a visit to Phenix City on Tuesday to celebrate the innovation happening in the classrooms across the city.

Bice’s innovation celebration tour highlights educators across the state who are developing new and creative ways to teach.

Out of 130 school districts across the state of Alabama only 25, including Phenix City, were recognized in the State Superintendent’s tour.



“I think it is so very clear that they are focused on the right thing," said Bice. "Obviously they are focused on the children but they know the way to change the learning opportunities for children is to change the activities of the adults and they are putting focus on equipping their teachers to teach the children of today to be thinkers and creators, not just test takers."



Bice began the celebrate innovation tour in October and expects to visit a school almost every Friday until February. The purpose is to show support for educators who are forming new and creative ways to deliver quality education.

The superintendent also took his visit to Phenix City as an opportunity to give his insight on what can be improved throughout the state.



“What should be the main focus in Alabama? Creating children who can think who can problem solve who can work together to solve the problems of tomorrow that haven’t even been identified yet. Not just to prepare kids to take a test. That’s where we have missed the boat for so many years,” said Bice.



Bice toured several schools in the city before making a stop at the STEM Center and hearing a presentation put together by Phenix City Junior Journalists.



“To think that they are exposing children to STEM using STEM as their vehicle to move children out of poverty to give children opportunities for post high school opportunities is just phenomenal,” Bice said.



According to the Alabama Department of Education website, the Huntsville City and Pike Road districts may be added to the 25 district tour before it ends in February.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.