EXCLUSIVE: Business owner speaks about harrowing ordeal with gunman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus business owner is undergoing surgery Wednesday hoping doctors can avoid amputating his finger.

In an exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Willie Harvey explained how he was shot in the hand while struggling to save his and his brother’s life with two suspected armed robbers on Monday morning.

“I’m not feeling up to par about anything; my brother he’s really my main concern. He was hit three times with a bullet, in the chest, the arm and stomach," Harvey said.

The brother underwent surgery and his condition has moved from critical to unsatisfactory.He is expected to make a full recovery.

“I reached and grabbed the gun and as I did I pushed it away and he fired off another round. It was real scary but we got a hold of him until we got him down,” explained Harvey.

The 60-year-old former U.S. Marine believes his tactical skills played a big part in their survival as he put the gunman in a chokehold.

“Everything that I knew kicked in and I held on for my life and my brother’s life. I will give me life for my brother because he love me because what he did, he did it for me," he said.

The suspect was identified by police as 28-year-old Michael Rolf shot himself in the leg, according to Harvey. Police are still looking for the second suspect who got away with an undetermined amount of cash after taking money from the cash register.

