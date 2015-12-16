2 arrested following sex-trafficking investigation at Gleason Av - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 3 arrested following sex-trafficking investigation at Gleason Ave. home

Deangelo Walker. (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Deangelo Walker. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
Kimari Hill. (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Kimari Hill. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
Bryshae McBride. (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Bryshae McBride. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are conducting a search warrant at a home in the 2900 block of Gleason Avenue. 

Officials say the warrant is being served as part of a rape investigation. The SWAT team was called in to assist because police believed there were possibly armed individuals inside. 

CPD has confirmed that they are investigating two people in connection with sex trafficking. 

Deangelo Walker, 24, who lives in the home, and Kimari Hill, 24, of Clayton County, GA, and Bryshae McBride, 20, have been arrested. They will appear in Muscogee County Recorder's Court at 9 a.m. on Friday. 

The victims are 16 and 21 years old, but no one was inside the house at the time of the investigation. Authorities had been in and out of the house since 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Columbus police say it all started to unravel at the Walmart on Airport Thruway.  On Wednesday morning, an off-duty officer was working security at the store when someone told her about a woman hiding in the bathroom.  

That woman then tied sexual abuse she claims happened to her here at this home on Gleason Avenue. 

Police say more arrests are expected in this case. 

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previously published story had the incorrect mugshot of another person named Deangelo Walker online. The image has been removed and the correct mugshot has been added. We apologize for the error. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

