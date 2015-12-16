WWII vet reacts to new ramp to help bring his wife home

A WWII veteran got choked up Wednesday as he saw the work of Columbus volunteers from the House of Heroes organization. They installed a handicap ramp for the vet, allowing him to bring the love of his life home.

91-year-old WWII gunner Sgt. John Dunnivant spent his life giving to his country, community, and now serves the love of his life daily. His new handicap ramp will help him continue to do so.

"Words couldn't explain this, I've never had anything done for me like this," Dunnivant said.



Moved to tears, this former soldier, railroad worker and ballroom dancer can now bring his companion of nearly 30 years home. Dunnivant, or Mr. John as many call him, can easily scale the steps of his porch, but now the love of his life, Florence has a way in, when she wraps up medical treatment.

"Mr. John is an inspiration, especially to people that have not been married as long as he has, as well as the fact that he's 91, he still takes care of her and just worship the ground she walks on," said House of Heroes Executive Director Susan Wood.

On Tuesday, volunteers from the House of Heroes organization and Northside Baptist Church in Columbus built the couple a ramp leading to their front door, and also replaced several toilets with handicap accessible ones.

Mr. John makes the 50th veteran the local organization has served in 2015, and is an excellent choice to mark the achievement organizers say. The ramp does seem kind of steep, but Dunnivant is sure he's still got those Army muscles to push his sweetheart up it.



"She would follow me to the jumping off place," Dunnivant laughed.



Dunnivant plans on welcoming her back home after Christmas, and cherishing their time together one day at a time. "What's left I don't know, but my God in heaven knows."

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.