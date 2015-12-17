Man accused of setting up camera in Columbus coffee shop bathroom

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man appeared in recorder's court on Thursday, accused of allegedly hiding a camera in a stall of a popular Columbus coffee shop.

On Nov. 19, the Columbus Police Department received a report of a camera found in a single stall in the women's restroom of Iron Bank Coffee Company, located at 6 11th Street in Columbus.

The woman took the camera, found near a trashcan in a stall, to police where they recovered video of her using the restroom.

Police discovered the suspect, Mark Leffler, 34, of Columbus, from deleted videos on the camera that had been deleted. Police then showed photos of Leffler to the coffee shop's employees, who recognized him as a frequent customer.

Police were called when Leffler appeared in the coffee shop again on Dec. 15, where he was approached for questioning and later arrested at police headquarters.

Leffler was accused of eavesdropping, surveillance, intercepting communications and peeping Tom, he was given a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.