Man accused of setting up camera in Columbus coffee shop bathroo - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man accused of setting up camera in Columbus coffee shop bathroom

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Mark Leffler. (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Mark Leffler. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man appeared in recorder's court on Thursday, accused of allegedly hiding a camera in a stall of a popular Columbus coffee shop.

On Nov. 19, the Columbus Police Department received a report of a camera found in a single stall in the women's restroom of Iron Bank Coffee Company, located at 6 11th Street in Columbus.

The woman took the camera, found near a trashcan in a stall, to police where they recovered video of her using the restroom.

Police discovered the suspect, Mark Leffler, 34, of Columbus, from deleted videos on the camera that had been deleted. Police then showed photos of Leffler to the coffee shop's employees, who recognized him as a frequent customer.

Police were called when Leffler appeared in the coffee shop again on Dec. 15, where he was approached for questioning and later arrested at police headquarters.

Leffler was accused of eavesdropping, surveillance, intercepting communications and peeping Tom, he was given a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly