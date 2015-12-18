PHOTO: NASA releases beautiful photo of Earth from lunar orbiter

(WTVM) - NASA's lunar spacecraft took a gorgeous new photo of Earth from the moon - delivering a lovely shot of our planet.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, or LRO, originally took a low-resolution color image of the Earthrise from the sun on Oct. 12. NASA improved the photograph taken by their Wide Angle Camera on LRO.

"The image is simply stunning," said Noah Petro, Deputy Project Scientist for LRO at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD. "The image of the Earth evokes the famous 'Blue Marble' image taken by Astronaut Harrison Schmitt during Apollo 17, 43 years ago, which also showed Africa prominently in the picture."

The photo, shown in the lunar horizon, shows Liberia in the center of the photo, and both coasts of South America. The photograph also shows the Compton crater in the foreground.

The LRO has been in space in 2009, and has consistently sent photo and video in its quest to study the moon's landscape.

But this isn't the first gazing look of Earth from space: the first image of the planet published by NASA was taken with a Lunar Orbiter 1 space orbiter in 1966.

Another iconic image was taken by astronauts aboard Apollo 8 on Christmas Eve in 1968.

