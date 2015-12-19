UPDATE: CPD releases suspect description in murder investigation

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed that one person was fatally shot Friday night at the Super 8 Motel on Warm Springs Road.

Columbus Police Department Lt. Greg Touchberry said that police responded to the scene following a call on the shooting at 10:57 p.m. on Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11: 32 p.m.

On Saturday, Worley identified the victim as Travis Coleman, 24. Coleman was found dead in a vehicle in the motel's parking lot.

Touchberry said there were several people on the scene and they were interviewed by police.

On Saturday night, CPD released more information on the investigation. Witnesses at the scene described the suspect as:

A black male with long dreadlock hair

approx. 19 - 30 years of age

about 5'7" to 5'10" tall

weighing about 140 -180 lbs.

wearing a black Hoodie and dark colored pants

The suspect left the scene in a white 4 door mid-size sedan. We are asking anyone with any information about this homicide to please contact Sgt. M. Dahnke at (706)-225-4296 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706)-653-3400.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

