Free bikes puts smiles on the faces of children in Columbus

It was time for another bike giveaway from Chester Jackson, a well-known music producer and musician. He wants to make sure every child has a new gift for Christmas.

At least 1,000 kids from all over Columbus received a free bike Sunday at the East Coast Body Shop on Farr Road in Columbus for their fourth annual Wishing Well Foundation bicycle giveaway.

Bikes were a hot item as parents and kids stood in this line that stretched halfway down the street.

"Hate freezes the heart, but loves warms the heart. So we're just sharing these items of loves to the children," said Chester Jackson.

The Wishing Well giveaway was free on a first come first serve basis for children 4 to 14 years of age. And there was a bike of all kinds for boys and girls.

"At the end of the rainbow there's another child that is born. Today's wishing well is going dry because so many children are without someone to give them the simple thing called love," said Jackson.

Derrick Brooks brought his 10-year-old son to get a new bike after hearing about the giveaway from a neighbor. They moved to Columbus from New York in August.

"This is really nice. It's for the kids. You don't see nothing like this everyday. So I'm appreciative," said Derrick Brooks.

Jackson has received support from all over the country to help donate the bikes you see here. Many groups and organizations, too many to name according to Jackson, put in work to show love to children. His says it was an an outpouring of love from the community.

"About two-thirds of the bikes had to be repaired and the rest of them came straight from the line," said Jackson.

And after three hours on a cold Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., every child left with a smile and a brand new bike.

The first people started to line up at 3 a.m. for a bike. In 2014, about 300 bikes were given away.

