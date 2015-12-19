RAW VIDEO: GA driver safe following truck fire on I-185

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A driver of a pick-up truck is safe after a bad vehicle fire on I-185 on Saturday - and a fellow commuter caught the fire on video.

Columbus Police Department Lt. James Walton says the fire was mechanical in nature, and the driver was underneath the hood of the truck when the fire started.

The driver had pulled over as he was traveling on I-185 northbound near exit 1 around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Lt. Walton said traffic was heavy at this time, and two units were called out to direct traffic, but no lanes were blocked.

The fire is now out and no one was hurt.

