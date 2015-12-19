UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after fatal multi-car accidents in Columbus on Saturday

Kathryn Adams was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Sunday. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a 7-year-old boy died following a series of multi-car accidents in Columbus on Saturday night.

The child was identified as Ayden Kitchens, 7, of Phenix City, AL. He was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. Bryan says the cause of death is a traumatic head injuries from the multiple car accident.

According to Lt. Ronnie Hastings with CPD, Kathryn Adams was arrested in connection to the accidents.

Police say Adams was driving a 2011 Hyundai Genesis stolen from Lullwater Apartments where she lives. The driver of the car was visiting a friend who lives at the apartments when he saw Adams talking to herself and walking around outside naked. He asked her if she was okay and she answered "yes."

The driver of the car offered Adams a ride back to her home and to get help. He left the car to knock on her apartment door, when Adams, according to police, got in the driver's seat and drove off.

What followed was a series of accidents, beginning on Veterans Parkway.

The first accident was on Veterans Parkway south of Cooper Creek Road and north of Williams Road, where multiple cars were involved, according to Hastings.

The second accident happened on Veterans right in front of the Goo Goo's Car Wash, where Kitchens was killed. Also in the car were three other children and two parents.

The third accident only involved Adams when she ran off the right side of the roadway on Veterans Parkway and into a traffic control utility box, according to Hastings.

Adams did go to Midtown Medical following the accident and was released around 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday and was transported to jail.

Lt. Hastings says she will be charged with felony murder and theft by taking motor vehicle, also a felony, in addition to 18 other citations.

Her charges include:

Duty to report accident involving death, injury, property damage

Vehicular homicide

Felony murder

DUI - drugs, less safe

Reckless driving

Duty to report upon striking fixture

Leaving the scene of an accident

Theft by taking - motor vehicle

Failure to maintain lane

Adams will appear in recorder's court on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

