Columbus company gives employees trips to Disney World

While many are in the Christmas spirit this week, new research shows more and more companies across the country don't plan on celebrating the holidays with an end of the year office party. Fortunately, that isn't the case for employees of one Columbus company.

Research from the Society for Human Resource Management shows office parties to celebrate the holidays are at a record low since 2009, with the latest stats showing about 30 percent of organizations do not take part in the seasonal tradition.

However, owners of the Columbus-based company Masterbuilt say it's a tradition they don't plan on giving up any time soon.

"An opportunity for us to all come together, better as a team, better as family, it was pretty epic," said John McLemore, owner of the grill and smokehouse company.

This weekend, each one of about 100 employees with the company received a four day, three night trip to Disney World for themselves and a guest. Members of the McLemore family say giving back and valuing their employees is crucial in creating a happy and productive work-culture.

"Whether it be going above and beyond, or even just a little bit, to make sure that they know they're important," said John McLemore II, who manages customer relations with the company.



While all companies experience ups and downs, McLemore II says honoring employees during Christmas has always been a priority for his family's business.



"It makes it harder as a small business owner to give back and do Christmas parties, and I can remember him specifically telling me, that's when I need my employees the most," said McLemore II.



"Our number one core value at Masterbuilt is faith, family, then the rest," added McLemore.

The company has previously given cruise packages to employees as Christmas presents, and say they see an increase in applicants to their company after the word spreads.

