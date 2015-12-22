Rainfall to cause issues on the road this week in the Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – As more rainfall is expected this week, it’s important to be prepared and safe especially on the wet roads.

Chris Brown with Rainwater Division Director for Public Works says their department will be checking the roadway inlets and the creeks to make sure obstructions that may be blocking the flow of water are cleared.

“We will have crews on standby through 911 in case there is an emergencies or street flooding that need to be addressed,” Brown said.

If you are experiencing issues or are in need of assistance contact Citizens Service Center at 311 Monday through Friday until 5:30 p.m., but for night and weekend assistance call 911.

