CPD investigates 6th Ave shooting

Columbus Police are investigating a shooting in 6th Ave and 15th Street.



Police say one white male was found in front of Columbus Power with one gunshot wound to the left leg.



He was driving a green pick- up truck down the wrong side of the street. Police think he was trying to drive himself to the hospital.



The Columbus Police Department is working with Phenix City Detectives to determine if the man was shot at another location in Phenix City.



According to CPD, the victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

