WATCH: Las Vegas taco restaurant uses video of break-in to promote business

Las Vegas, NV (WTVM) - A restaurant in Las Vegas, NV decided to take a different approach to catch the men who broke into their restaurant on Dec. 17 by making a mockery video of the burglary.

In a surveillance video posted by the restaurant ‘Frijoles and Frescas,’ subtitles were used to narrate the break in at the restaurant.

As the first guy attempted to enter the store by using a rock to break the window the subtitle stated, “Poor guy just wants a taco.”

As the video continues, the subtitles make the video even more hilarious as the burglars were continuing to look everywhere including the cash register for “tacos.”

To top it off and even promote their business, Frijoles and Frescas makes a statement as to why the men decided to break into their restaurant, “We take full responsibility for what our tacos cause people to do…They are pretty amazing.”

While this restaurant turned a bad situation into a viral and hilarious video, they are still asking anyone with information about the burglars to contact Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.