Family of 7-year-old crash victim receives holiday surprise

A string of multi-vehicle accidents in Columbus on Saturday has left one child dead, several others involved and one woman arrested.

UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after fatal multi-car accidents in Columbus on Saturday

Police say Kathryn Adams stole a vehicle and then crashed three separate times on Veterans Parkway, the second of which killed a 7-year-old Phenix City boy, Ayden Kitchens. Junior White, the pastor of Ayden's family church Woodland Baptist, was able to shed some light on the little boy that was taken too soon.

On Christmas Eve, a local company donated a car to a grieving family in the Chattahoochee Valley.

A driver believed to be under the influence was involved in three accidents on Saturday, and one of them took the life of 7-year-old Ayden Kitchens.

His family found his Christmas list where he made a special request for his mother and on Thursday, a Smiths Station company made his wish come true

"On Ayden's Christmas list the number one item on his Christmas list was that he wanted his mother to have an automobile."

Michael Bratton with Bratton Automotive says a former customer told him about Ayden. When Bratton heard about Ayden's Christmas wish, he knew right away what he was going to do.

"There was nothing else for me to do but to tell her that I would make this happen," Bratton said.

Just one day before Ayden's funeral, his Christmas wish came true for his parents.

"I never expected this at all," said Ayden’s mother Cassandra Kitchens.

Police say Kathryn Adams stole a car while intoxicated and got into three separate accidents, the second of which killed seven year old Ayden Kitchens.

Adams plead "not guilty" earlier this week on the long list of charges against her including murder, homicide by vehicle and theft by motor vehicle moving her case to superior court.

"His death wasn't in vain as long as one person comes to know the Lord,” said Ayden’s father Thomas Rogers. “That would be a true blessing. You never know it may be her. She may come to know the Lord."

Ayden's family says they are depending on their faith to get them through this hard time.

His viewing will be held will be held Saturday, Dec. 26 at Vance Memorial in Phenix City from 1-3 p.m.

Ayden’s funeral will begin at 3 p.m. at Vance, and his family will arrive in a 2008 Jeep Patriot, just as he wished for.

