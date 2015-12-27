VIDEO: Falcons owner trolls Cam Newton with 'dab' following upset win over Panthers

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is embraced by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank after the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-13. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Yes, you saw that correctly - Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank just dabbed on the Carolina Panthers chances at an undefeated regular season.

#Falcons owner Arthur Blank in the press room dabbing. pic.twitter.com/Q4yAighJev — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 27, 2015

The Falcons (8-7) defeated the 14-1 Panthers 20-13 on Sunday, to win two games in a row following a long losing streak, and the Home Depot co-founder could not help but celebrate.

Blank wasn't the only Falcon to take the not-so-innocent swipe at the potential NFL MVP.

Falcons linebacker O’Brien Schofield also did the dab on the field after the game ended.

Not familiar with the 'dab'? It's a dance that Newton, and other popular athletes have done following big plays all season long. Here is Newton doing it in happier times.

TALK TO THEM CAM, IF THAT DONT WORK, DAB. pic.twitter.com/Mc0860Crhh — ANOTHER ONE. (@CoryTownes) November 15, 2015

The Falcons - who were once 6-0 - have a very outside shot for the playoffs. The dirty birds would have to finish 9-7 plus have a few losses by other teams to make the second wildcard spot.

