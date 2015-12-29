SPORTS: Follow WTVM Sports Leader 9's 2015 bowl coverage

(WTVM) - Looking for coverage of the Birmingham, TaxSlayer and Cotton Bowls? WTVM Sports Leader 9 has you covered.

Follow Sports Leader 9's Paul Stockman and Dave Platta on-air and online as they travel to Birmingham, Jacksonville and Arlington as Auburn, Georgia and Alabama prepare for their postseason games.

Here's a schedule for all of the games (ALL TIMES EASTERN):

2015 Birmingham Bowl - Legion Field, Birmingham, AL - Auburn Tigers (SEC) vs. Memphis Tigers (AAC): FINAL - AU 31-MEMPHIS 10

Auburn gets its first bowl victory since 2011. Jovon Robinson earns MVP honors. pic.twitter.com/2c2SuluO9A — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) December 30, 2015

2015 TaxSlayer Bowl - EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL - Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (Big 10) - FINAL: UGA 24 - PSU 17

Your 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl Champs! pic.twitter.com/7BZ6feHbHZ — TaxSlayer Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) January 2, 2016

2015 Goodyear Cotton Bowl (College Football Playoff National Semifinals) AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX - Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC) vs. Michigan State (Big 10) - FINAL - BAMA 38 - MSU 0

# Bama punches ticket to College Football Playoff title game; defeats #MSU in #CottonBowl https://t.co/6jSBYxZZK8 pic.twitter.com/1PkU9Cp4nR — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) January 1, 2016

