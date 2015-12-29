SPORTS: Follow WTVM Sports Leader 9's 2015 bowl coverage

(WTVM) - Looking for coverage of the Birmingham, TaxSlayer and Cotton Bowls? WTVM Sports Leader 9 has you covered.
Follow Sports Leader 9's Paul Stockman and Dave Platta on-air and online as they travel to Birmingham, Jacksonville and Arlington as Auburn, Georgia and Alabama prepare for their postseason games.
Here's a schedule for all of the games (ALL TIMES EASTERN):
Auburn gets its first bowl victory since 2011. Jovon Robinson earns MVP honors. pic.twitter.com/2c2SuluO9A— Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) December 30, 2015
Your 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl Champs! pic.twitter.com/7BZ6feHbHZ— TaxSlayer Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) January 2, 2016
# Bama punches ticket to College Football Playoff title game; defeats #MSU in #CottonBowl https://t.co/6jSBYxZZK8 pic.twitter.com/1PkU9Cp4nR— WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) January 1, 2016
.@Paul_Stockman & @WTVMDavePlatta will have complete #BowlSeason coverage - tune into @WTVM #sportsleader9 for more. pic.twitter.com/6wFLPp2C7b— WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) December 20, 2015
You can follow the WTVM Sports Leader 9 team on Twitter by clicking here.
And check back here for all of your game highlights, slideshows and more beginning on Tuesday.
And one final thing...Paul attempted to #beastmode up the stairs at Legion Field on Monday - good job, good effort, and we decided to honor his accomplishment, we'll put some motivational music behind it. Check out the video here.
.@Paul_Stockman = #beastmode? Big Red took the Legion Field stairs prior to #BirminghamBowl - https://t.co/u2GmQAAQ8s #halftimeentertainment— Tanita Gaither (@TanitaG_WTVM) December 30, 2015
