SPORTS: Follow WTVM Sports Leader 9's 2015 bowl coverage

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
By Dave Platta, Sports Director
(Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM) (Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)

(WTVM) - Looking for coverage of the Birmingham, TaxSlayer and Cotton Bowls? WTVM Sports Leader 9 has you covered. 

Follow Sports Leader 9's Paul Stockman and Dave Platta on-air and online as they travel to Birmingham, Jacksonville and Arlington as Auburn, Georgia and Alabama prepare for their postseason games. 

Here's a schedule for all of the games (ALL TIMES EASTERN)

  • 2015 Birmingham Bowl - Legion Field, Birmingham, AL - Auburn Tigers (SEC) vs. Memphis Tigers (AAC): FINAL - AU 31-MEMPHIS 10
  • 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl - EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL - Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (Big 10) - FINAL: UGA 24 - PSU 17
  • 2015 Goodyear Cotton Bowl (College Football Playoff National Semifinals) AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX - Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC) vs. Michigan State (Big 10) - FINAL - BAMA 38 - MSU 0 

You can follow the WTVM Sports Leader 9 team on Twitter by clicking here

And check back here for all of your game highlights, slideshows and more beginning on Tuesday. 

And one final thing...Paul attempted to #beastmode up the stairs at Legion Field on Monday - good job, good effort, and we decided to honor his accomplishment, we'll put some motivational music behind it. Check out the video here. 

