Auburn announces Kevin Steele as new defensive coordinator

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Following their 31-10 victory of the Memphis Tigers in Birmingham on Wednesday, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced that Kevin Steele is the new defensive coordinator for the Tigers.

Steele, who is currently the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at LSU, will be replacing Will Muschamp, who left after one season to become the head coach at South Carolina.

Steele has also been the defensive coordinator at Alabama and Clemson, and been a coach in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

On Tuesday, Steele's LSU defense held high-flying Texas Tech to 19 points and 189 yards, well below its season average of 46.5 points per game and 588.1 yards per game.

