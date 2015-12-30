Cause of fire remains undetermined for MLK apartments

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus fire marshal says the cause of the fire will remain undetermined for an apartment complex that left 39 people displaced just days before Christmas.

Fire Chief Ricky Shores says the fire was not intentionally set. After investigating, he believes the fire started in apartment five by either a space heater or bad wiring in the electrical outlet it was plugged into.

“We lost everything, but by the grace of God Columbus has really helped us out,” says Shanna Bush, who went along with 11 of the other families to New Life House of Prayer, where they were served a hot meal.



“You have to treat people how you want to be treated,” says Valencia and Senordor Hines, Pastors of New Life House of Prayer who provided meals for the families because they say it can happen to anybody at anytime.



Since Dec.22, Bush has been living in a hotel with her four children and housing is still a concern for her and the other eighteen families at the Econo Lodge.



“When you don’t have nothing for your kids it’s no way that I can even explain that, It’s just a bad feeling,” Bush says.



Susan Cooper, President of the Urban League of Greater Columbus, says multiple organizations like United way, New Horizons, Mount Zabir, Red Cross and Valley Rescue Mission have contributed to the families' stay at the Econo Lodge, which has been paid for up until Jan 3.



“We are asking for financial donations to help extend their stay at the Econo Lodge until we can put their permanent housing plan in place,” Cooper says.

She also says donations can be made to the Urban League, Red cross and Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church.



"I pray they can do something for us, but if not we are going to just have to pull together for ourselves," said Bush.



