German photographer captures priceless moments of pooches catching treats

(WTVM) – Everyone loves a treat every now and then, but how often do you get to see the reactions of dogs catching those treats mid-movement?

German photographer Christian Vieler captured the most hilarious and adorable pictures of several dogs reacting to their treats. Vieler posted photos of the dogs on his Facebook page throughout the month of December:

Every expression from each dog's face varied: some look determined to catch treats and others were not as amused. Vieler also captioned each picture as it related to each dog's personality. When posting a picture of a pit bull puppy Vieler commented, "Snapshot? No issue, if I only knew where my treat is?"

Vieler is a freelance photographer who uses his lens to capture images of dogs. Click here to visit his photography website.

