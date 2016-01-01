Concert raises donations for apartment fire victims

Just three days before Christmas, nearly a dozen Columbus families were displaced after their homes caught fire Tuesday afternoon. For a few hours, Columbus firefighters battled the blaze at the apartments on the 1400 block of MLK Boulevard.

Just three days before Christmas, nearly a dozen Columbus families were displaced after their homes caught fire Tuesday afternoon. For a few hours, Columbus firefighters battled the blaze at the apartments on the 1400 block of MLK Boulevard.

Following the devastating fire on Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Columbus community was quick to respond. The West Georgia Red Cross quickly arrived to the scene and began to account for all of the families that were displaced by this fire.

Following the devastating fire on Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Columbus community was quick to respond. The West Georgia Red Cross quickly arrived to the scene and began to account for all of the families that were displaced by this fire.

A Columbus concert promoter is starting the new year by giving back to those who lost everything in a recent tragedy in the Fountain City.

Anthony Hamiliton, Monica and Lyfe Jennings took the stage Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center and the promoters of the concert collected donations for a special cause.

The donations will go towards the families who lost their homes to a fire just before Christmas.

After an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Blvd in Columbus went up in flames, 39 people were left displaced.

"What better way to give back to the community when we got everybody in one room that is willing to help these victims?” said concert promoter J.B. Johnson.

They were able to collect $3,600 from the concert to benefit the families who lost everything in the apartment fire.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.