Kids in the Valley learn to become better builders thanks to Home Depot

A nationwide outreach program for children is having a big effect right here in the Chattahoochee Valley. The home improvement and construction store, Home Depot is teaching kids how to become future builders.

The free kids workshop is all about helping kids to build, learn and create. Every month there is a different theme for kids to build a new item they can bring home along with a certificate of achievement.

Kids of all ages worked to build a spinning box from the movie Kung Fu Panda at the Phenix City store on U.S. 431.

"The children of this generation will be the future customers of Home Depot so by getting them involved now and showing them they can be "Do it yourselfers" that helps us in the long run as well," said Sony Guerra, assistant store manager.

Shannon Kelley of Phenix City brought her 11-year-old son and her husband to the workshop as a way to bond.

"It's something we get to do together. We kinda look forward to it, like which one they're going to to do next," said Shannon Kelley.

When a child finishes at least 25 projects they earn a special achievement pendant to put on their free apron from Home Depot.

The free kids workshop is offered every first Saturday of the month at all Home Depot's across the country.

