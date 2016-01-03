Former Carver High coach Dell McGee to join UGA staff as RB coac - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Former Carver High coach Dell McGee to join UGA staff as RB coach

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
Dell McGee. (Source: Georgia Southern Athletics website)

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) - Earlier in the week, former Georgia Southern coach Dell McGee had reportedly accepted an offer to join Willie Fritz at Tulane,  but now he's heading to Athens.

Dell McGee is joining Kirby Smart's staff in Georgia, where he will be the running back's coach.

The former Carver coach and Auburn alum coached the nation's top rushing attack at Georgia Southern this season. The Eagles led the nation in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards per game.

He stepped in as the interim head coach for GSU in the GoDaddy Bowl against Bowling Green and led them to a 58-27 victory. McGee was the head coach at Carver High School from 2005 to 2012 and led the team to the 2007 Class AAA state championship. 

The team also announced former Miami offensive coordinator James Coley will join the team as wide receivers coach, and Marshall Malchow will lead the recruiting department.

Smart has been growing his coaching staff since being named the next head coach at Georgia in early December.

On Dec. 12, Pitt offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jim Chaney and Arkansas offensive line coach Sam Pittman were named to similar positions at UGA. Alabama Director of Player Development and Associate Director of Personnel Glen Schumann has been named to a defensive staff position.

On Dec. 22, UGA announced that Tracy Rocker and Kevin Sherrer, both assistants since 2014, were retained on the UGA football staff. Rocker coaches the defensive line while Sherrer handles the outside linebackers and star position.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

