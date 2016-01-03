Agencies helping Columbus fire victims find permanent housing

The economic quality organization, Urban League of Greater Columbus is just one of the helping agencies lending a helping hand to displaced fire victims that happened almost two weeks ago in Columbus.

They want to helping families through their temporary housing plan to something more permanent.

"To prevent homelessness in our city," said Susan Cooper Interim President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Columbus

Because of donations from a recent concert that raised more than $3,000 for the victims, the costs of staying in a hotel four more nights is covered. The goal is to have everyone effected by the December 22 fire relocated as quickly as possible.

"Some of the families have already filled out applications for properties and a new place to live so that they can relocate into a place they can called their owned home. Some have already looked at properties," said Cooper.

The fire destroyed a total of 24 apartments on Martin Luther King Boulevard, where 39 people were displaced by the fire and 19 of them are still staying at a local hotel.

"We want to present them with options and with fair, decent and affordable housing with payments within their range," said Cooper.

And other financial assistance may be available for security deposits-and other needs. All this is to help victims restore their lives back to normal.

Faith Outreach Ministries in Columbus also donated all proceeds to their hit musical production, The Color Purple. Afterward, dinner was served to the families.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.