OMsignal to launch biometric smart bra in spring 2016

(WTVM) – Ladies, if you’re tired of wearing your Fitbit every day to keep up with your daily activity, the new OMbra ultimate 'smart bra’ will achieve the same goals with a piece of clothing that’s already being worn.

The company OMsignal has launched its ultimate smart bra as a means to measure your biometrics. The bra's activity can be accessed by your smart phone to monitor your daily activity.

Happy New Year! OM has some VERY exciting news to reveal today. Ladies, you'll be especially excited...#OMbra https://t.co/Un8pWLDEne — OMsignal (@omsignal) January 3, 2016

This ultimate smart bra includes stretchable and light fabric that conforms to the body’s shape while working out. It also serves as an absorbent to pressure and it reduces stress on the back and shoulders. It is also made up from a blend of polyester, nylon and spandex.

To make sizing easier, the bra can be adjusted depending on the sport being practiced, the top worn over the bra, or simply one’s mood. For more details on the smart bra please click here.

The OMbra will be available in spring of 2016. In addition to the smart bra, OMsignal has already launched a ‘smart shirt’ for men in 2014.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.