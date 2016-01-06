Be There: House Bill 91 provides diplomas for former Muscogee Co - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Be There: House Bill 91 provides diplomas for former Muscogee County students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Former students of Muscogee County who didn't graduate dating back to 1981 listen up! You have two months to submit your petition for a diploma, thanks to House Bill 91.  

House Bill 91 provides diplomas for students who have obtained all of their high school credits, but didn’t graduate because of the high school graduation test requirements. Now, new applicants have until March 4, 2016 to get their petitions in.

“We need them to apply by that date because there is a cost that will occur after that date,” Valerie Fuller, Muscogee County School District’s Communication Director.

The cost goes up to $25 after the March 4 deadline to apply for a diploma, and the deadline to submit petitions for summer graduation is June 10.  If you would like to apply please contact the Department of Records Management at  (706) 748-2383.

This new law passed on March 30, 2015. For more information on how you can apply for this bill click here.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

