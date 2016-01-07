Deaf GA woman uses text-to-911, saves 2 kids left in car

A post made on the Alpharetta, GA Department of Public Safety Facebook page on Jan. 4 shows a text exchange between a deaf woman and first responders. (Source: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

ALPHARETTA, GA (WTVM) - A Georgia woman is being called a hero after she used new technology to get first responders to a mall parking lot.

In a post made on the Alpharetta, GA Department of Public Safety Facebook page on Jan. 4, a woman used the text-to-911 feature for the city to ask for help.

"I'm at Old Navy by North Point Mall," she wrote. "Someone left two young kids in the car. They're about 2 and 5 I think. I'm deaf."

An officer arrived at the scene shortly after the messages were exchanged.

The city's department of public safety said they are early adopters of this new way to call for help - and in this woman's case, it proved to be the only way she could.

"The person was unable to call 911 but could text vital information for us to act upon," the city wrote in their post.

The post has been shared more than 11,000 times. The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety says they are the first in the state of Georgia to have the service.

Do you know? Alpharetta 911 was first in the state with "text to 911" capability! First use today- child left in car pic.twitter.com/ZRfwJDbGg7 — ADPS PIO (@ADPSPIO) January 1, 2016

According to a release from the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer, a responding officer located the children's parents, who said the kids were left in the care of a 15-year-old, and no charges were filed.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, text-to-911 has been made available in the U.S. since 2014, but is only used in markets where 911 call centers have chosen to use it.

In any case, it is always best to call 911 in case of an emergency.

