SPECIAL: 2016 National Championship - Crimson vs. Clemson

Alabama and Clemson will meet Jan. 9 for the national championship in a rematch of last season's title game.

GLENDALE, AZ (WTVM) - The matchup has been set - the 2016 College Football National Championship game will be the No. 1 Clemson Tigers vs. the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The game will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN from Glendale, AZ.

