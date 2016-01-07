UGA to name Alabama DB coach Mel Tucker as DC

Making his Minor League debut vs. the Augusta Green Jackets on Thursday, Tim Tebow hit a 2-run home run in his first at-bat.More >>
Making his Minor League debut vs. the Augusta Green Jackets on Thursday, Tim Tebow hit a 2-run home run in his first at-bat.More >>
12 hours after The Shot, Mississippi State returned to the American Airlines Center Saturday for their final practice and answer some final questions for the national championship game (Sunday 5pm ESPN).More >>
12 hours after The Shot, Mississippi State returned to the American Airlines Center Saturday for their final practice and answer some final questions for the national championship game (Sunday 5pm ESPN).More >>
Morgan William's buzzer beater for the ages has Mississippi State in the national championship game.More >>
Morgan William's buzzer beater for the ages has Mississippi State in the national championship game.More >>
Itty Bitty with the biggest shot of them all. The final hour of March featured not just the biggest moment in Mississippi State history but one of the legendary tales in the NCAA Women's Tournament. Morgan William's buzzer beater in overtime gave the Bulldogs a 66-64 victory over the four-time defending national champions UConn. MSU snapped the Huskies 111 game winning streak in style to advance to the national championship game. It'll be an all SEC matchup for the biggest prize in ...More >>
Itty Bitty with the biggest shot of them all. The final hour of March featured not just the biggest moment in Mississippi State history but one of the legendary tales in the NCAA Women's Tournament. Morgan William's buzzer beater in overtime gave the Bulldogs a 66-64 victory over the four-time defending national champions UConn. MSU snapped the Huskies 111 game winning streak in style to advance to the national championship game. It'll be an all SEC matchup for the biggest prize in ...More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will hold their A-Day game on Saturday, April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will hold their A-Day game on Saturday, April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
The Auburn Tigers continued their domination of rival Alabama Tuesday night on the diamond with another win in the Max Capital City Classic.More >>
The Auburn Tigers continued their domination of rival Alabama Tuesday night on the diamond with another win in the Max Capital City Classic.More >>
Head Coach Patrick Murphy’s 1,000th career victory didn’t come easy Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, but Alabama persevered to defeat Kent State, 5-3, in comeback fashion as Murphy became the 16th active Division-I coach to hit 1,000 wins.More >>
Head Coach Patrick Murphy’s 1,000th career victory didn’t come easy Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, but Alabama persevered to defeat Kent State, 5-3, in comeback fashion as Murphy became the 16th active Division-I coach to hit 1,000 wins.More >>
It's that time of year again, baseball season. While bats are swinging all over the nation, one of the most popular baseball rivalries will be played in Montgomery on Tuesday.More >>
It's that time of year again, baseball season. While bats are swinging all over the nation, one of the most popular baseball rivalries will be played in Montgomery on Tuesday.More >>
Columbus Police have confirmed that one man has died following a shooting incident at an 8th Avenue apartment complex.More >>
Columbus Police have confirmed that one man has died following a shooting incident at an 8th Avenue apartment complex.More >>
The University of Alabama football team began spring practice Tuesday afternoon with a two-hour workout in shorts and helmets on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.More >>
The University of Alabama football team began spring practice Tuesday afternoon with a two-hour workout in shorts and helmets on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.More >>
Tuesday night, no. 3 seed Alabama hosted the no. 6 seed Richmond Spiders for their first round matchup of the NIT.More >>
Tuesday night, no. 3 seed Alabama hosted the no. 6 seed Richmond Spiders for their first round matchup of the NIT.More >>
The Alabama men’s basketball team lost a 71-64 decision to the sixth-seeded Richmond Spiders on Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum as part of the first round of the 2017 National Invitational Tournament.More >>
The Alabama men’s basketball team lost a 71-64 decision to the sixth-seeded Richmond Spiders on Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum as part of the first round of the 2017 National Invitational Tournament.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam involving asphalt that is making the rounds in part of East Alabama.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam involving asphalt that is making the rounds in part of East Alabama.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, parent company to Winn-Dixie stores, has announced the grand total raised in their Wall of Honor community donation program.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, parent company to Winn-Dixie stores, has announced the grand total raised in their Wall of Honor community donation program.More >>