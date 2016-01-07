UGA to name Alabama DB coach Mel Tucker as DC

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) - New Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart continues to add to his coaching staff.

Now he has named a defensive coordinator.

According to Fox Sports college football reporter Bruce Feldman, Smart has hired Mel Tucker as his defensive coordinator. Tucker is currently the defensive backs and assistant head coach at Alabama, where Smart will be the defensive coordinator though the national championship game.

This is the newest addition to a growing coaching staff for Smart, who was hired by the Dawgs in early December.

#Alabama DB coach Mel Tucker is set to become the new DC on Kirby Smart's staff at #Georgia, source told @FoxSports: https://t.co/7hOI1vYfHX — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 7, 2016

The team announced on Jan. 3 that Georgia Southern interim head coach Dell McGee will join the staff, along with former Miami offensive coordinator James Coley as wide receivers coach, and Marshall Malchow will lead the recruiting department.

On Dec. 12, Pitt offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jim Chaney and Arkansas offensive line coach Sam Pittman were named to similar positions at UGA. Alabama Director of Player Development and Associate Director of Personnel Glen Schumann has been named to a defensive staff position.

On Dec. 22, UGA announced that Tracy Rocker and Kevin Sherrer, both assistants since 2014, were retained on the UGA football staff. Rocker coaches the defensive line while Sherrer handles the outside linebackers and star position.

