Family offers reward for suspects in triple homicide

Columbus police are working to capture the suspect or suspects who killed three generations of an Upatoi, GA family on Monday. Investigators with the Columbus Police Department have not released additional information about the city’s first triple homicide investigation in years. However, we do know officers worked overtime on Monday night to solve the crime.

A Columbus family is asking the community to help them find the person responsible for murdering three of their loved ones.

The family of 54-year-old Gloria Short, 17-year-old Caleb Short, and 11-year-old Giane Lyndsie is offering a reward to anyone who finds the suspects responsible for brutally beating three of their family members to death Monday morning inside of their Upatoi, GA home.



"We’re not really concerned about money. We just really want someone to say something," says Shameika Averrett, who is still waiting for police to give a description of the suspects responsible for killing her mother, her brother, and her only child.



The Columbus Police Department continued their third day of investigation inside the home Thursday. Police say the gruesome crime scene was discovered by Gloria's husband, who was a nurse and was just getting home from work.



"He’s very,very, very, very devastated. And you can imagine what that could be like if you come home and your family is in that condition," said Averrett.

To make matters worst, her uncle who was Gloria's brother, died Wednesday morning of a heart attack and the family thinks it was in response from him hearing the tragic news.



"We have lost four members of our family and you can imagine what that kind of financial burden will be to us," Averett said.

Averett says her family has set up a GoFundMe account hoping to get financial support for the funerals. So far, the family has raised more than $5,000.



There is another way people can help Averett and her family during this time. She says "donations toward the reward" will also help her find her daughter's killer.



"She wanted to be a nurse. She wanted to work with babies. She was just very special and she will be greatly, greatly, greatly missed," Averett said.



The funeral for Gloria, Caleb and Giane will be held at Cascade Hills on Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. and the viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 10 at McMullen from 2-5 p.m.

