Phenix City mother still searching for missing adult son after 14 months

Phenix City police and a heartbroken mother still need your help finding a man who first went missing 14 months ago. Without any clues, the trail may be getting cold.

Martha Short hasn't seen her son Reginald Short in more than a year. Martha still remembers the clothes her son was wearing when she last saw him. It was a gray Alabama t-shirt and blue jeans.

"Sometimes I get off work and me and him go out looking for Reggie everyday," said Martha .

Phenix City Police says Short went missing back on November 5, 2014 from the Phenix City home he shares with his mother and older brother.

The family was just moving into the home two days earlier on 12th Avenue when his mother says he fell inside and began to shake.

"It was like he was having a seizure or something. His feet was inside my room and his head was right here," said Martha.

Reginald's mother says after that fall, he was disoriented off and on. He left the home with the door open and hasn't been seen in 14 months.

"I always keep pictures with me. I put them under the bridge, telephone poles and the Valley Rescue Mission," said Martha.

Phenix City police investigators say they have no new leads at this time on where Short could be. In the first days he was gone, they posted missing person fliers all over town.

"People telling me that they see Reggie all the time, but his family never see him," said his mother.

Martha says she is not giving up hope. She has a relative in constant contact with homeless shelters in Columbus and Phenix City in case someone recognizes her son.

Martha says her son never left home without telling someone where he was going. Call Phenix City Police at 334-448-2800 if you know anything about the whereabouts of Reginald Short.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.