Marion Co. escaped inmate captured in Columbus

Damien Lamar Davis was captured in Columbus on Jan. 7. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man who escaped from the Marion County Jail before Christmas has been captured.

Damien Lamar Davis was detained in Columbus on Thursday night and is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

Davis has been on the run since his escape from the Marion County Jail on Dec. 15.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Davis was found hiding in an apartment complex off N. Lumpkin Road in Columbus, following g an investigation.

He is now being charged with probation violation and felony escape from Marion County. Davis was also charged of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

More details to come.

