Columbus police investigating shots fired into homes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Residents from two separate homes reported having shots fired into their dwellings on Saturday.

The first incident happened around 10:20 p.m. at 4914 Maplewood Drive off St. Mary’s Road.

Two adults and a teen were inside the house when the shots were fired, according to the police report. No injuries were reported. The bullets caused $500 in property damage.

Police are also trying to find out who opened fire on another home  three hours later at 288 Wickham Drive, located in the same neighborhood as Maplewood Drive.

Two people told police an unknown gunman fired the rounds at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. The gunfire hit not only their home but also a vehicle parked on the property. The damage is estimated at $1500.00.

Police have not made any arrests in either case.

