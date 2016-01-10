Cold temperatures prompt safety measures for Muscogee Co. School - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Cold temperatures prompt safety measures for Muscogee Co. Schools

(Source: MCSD) (Source: MCSD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County Schools will open an hour earlier than its regular scheduled times to help avoid students from having to stand out in the frigid cold Monday morning.

Our WTVM Weather team is forecasting temperatures to be in the 20's at the bus stop in the morning. 

In a statement by Director of Communications Valerie Fuller, she said there will be no changes to the bus schedules or the regular school start times. Students will be able allowed to enter the building if they arrive before the school bell rings.

The district is continuing to monitor the forecast and will notify parents and staff of any more changes, if necessary.  

